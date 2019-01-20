Metro NPA demolishes ‘illegal structures’ at Onne Port – Newtelegraph

#1
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Onne Port Complex in Rivers State recently started demolishing illegal structures at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT) along the port access roads and the junction.

The action was done in collaboration with the Federal Highway Unit of the Federal Ministry of …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Mj6hED

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top