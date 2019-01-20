The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Onne Port Complex in Rivers State recently started demolishing illegal structures at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT) along the port access roads and the junction.
The action was done in collaboration with the Federal Highway Unit of the Federal Ministry of …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Mj6hED
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The action was done in collaboration with the Federal Highway Unit of the Federal Ministry of …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Mj6hED
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]