Business NPA Earns N67.19bn Revenue in Three Months – Thisdaylive

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced a revenue of N67.19 billion for the three months that ended March 31, 2019.

This represents 24.8 per cent of the N270.56 billion earned in 12 months ending December 31, 2018. The agency’s financial profile (unaudited) showing revenue and remittances …



Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2Xx6zN4

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
