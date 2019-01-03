Business NSE loses N134bn on first trading day of 2019 – TheCable

#1
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) started the year 2019 on the red side, as the market shed N134 billion on Wednesday.

As at the last trading day of 2018, the market capitalisation stood N11.7207 trillion, only to fall by N134 billion to N11.5863 trillion on the first trading day …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2F74iBI

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[36]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top