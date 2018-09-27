Equity transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on a negative note on Thursday with Nestle leading the price losers.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All-Share Index dropped by 199.92 points or 0.61 per cent to close at 32,763.35 against …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2xTfpJl
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All-Share Index dropped by 199.92 points or 0.61 per cent to close at 32,763.35 against …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2xTfpJl
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]