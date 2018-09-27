Business NSE: Trading close on bearish trend, market indicators drop 0.61% – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Equity transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on a negative note on Thursday with Nestle leading the price losers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All-Share Index dropped by 199.92 points or 0.61 per cent to close at 32,763.35 against …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2xTfpJl

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top