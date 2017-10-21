Submit Post Advertise

Metro Number of Nigerian Youths in Thailand Jails Over 1000

    Nuhu Bamali, the Nigerian Ambassador to Thailand has stated that there are over 1,000 young Nigerians currently residing in the various jails of Thailand due to their use of improper channels of leaving Nigeria in search of greener pastures in Asia.

    The Ambassador made this statement at the African Gems and Jewellery Exhibition that took place in Abuja on 18th of October, 2017 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel. He reiterated the former Ambassador to Thailand, Mr. Chudi Okafor, who also stated in 2013 at least one in five Nigerians currently in the Asia nation was currently serving a prison term for what he could only define as drug related offences.

    Currently, the mission in Thailand has an agreement with the Government of Nigeria and Thailand to release Nigerians in jail to Nigeria so that they could spend the remainder of their jail term in their country of birth.


