Business Numeraire: New Hedge Fund Hijacks Naira Symbol From Nigeria

    An AI hedge fund out of has hijacked the Naira symbol for its cryptocurrency, Numeraire.

    29-year-old South African technologist Richard Craib and his unorthodox hedge fund Numeria, on Tuesday released one million units of the new digital currency to 12,000 scientists.

    Numerai is one of several quant-crowdsourcing firms, "a hedge fund in which an artificially intelligent system chooses all the trades" and "several thousand anonymous data scientists compete to create the best trading algorithms" to populate that AI system.

    The cryptocurrency, however, employs a symbol which bears an uncanny semblance with the Nigerian naira.

    "Can you appropriate the currency symbol of a sovereign country and use it on your own cryptocurrency?"

