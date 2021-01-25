Metro NURTW/COMMUNITY CLASH: Police arrest Ebonyi council boss, lawmaker, former CPS, 21 others – Vanguard News


www.vanguardngr.com

NURTW/COMMUNITY CLASH: Police arrest Ebonyi council boss, lawmaker, former CPS, 21 others

THE Ebonyi State Police Commissioner, Aliyu Garba, yesterday, arrested the Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, Clement Odah; the lawmaker representing Ohaukwu North State Constituency, Chinedu, his former Chief Press Secretary, CPS, and the current Special Assistant to the...
