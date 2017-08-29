Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has stated that he is ready to die in the process of preventing the All Progressive Party, APC, from winning the Rivers state governorship elections in 2019. He spoke during a Thanksgiving Service in honour of Senator George Thompson Sekibo at the St Thomas Anglican Church in Diobu on Sunday. “2019, they will not succeed. As far as pee are concerned, we have no senator in Rivers East. The man going there has no capacity to represent us. All of us should be ready. We should be praying to God, but ready to fight”. The governor said that nobody should be afraid of the Police and the Army in the defence of their mandate in 2019. “Nobody should be afraid of the Police or Army, because liberty comes with a price. They have nothing to campaign with outside the use of security. I am ready to place myself on line, nobody will take Rivers State “, he said.