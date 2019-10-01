Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro NYSC Approves White Shoulder-Length Hijab For Muslim Corps Members – Information Nigeria

#1
NYSC members A new report has confirmed that the National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, has approved a white shoulder-length hijab for Muslims females for religious purposes. This was made known in a document made available to newsmen. “The modes of dressing for corps members are classified into three …

cbb3eca7-nysc.jpg


Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2p3cc9D


Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top