advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Business NYSC: CBN to offer loans to corps members – Presidency – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Presidency has announced plans by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to offer loans to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

Bashir Ahmad, media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed this on his official Twitter page. ...

cbn loan.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Kuvaza

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[30]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top