The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has on Monday confirmed the abduction of Abraham Amuta, a corps member abducted by members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect in Borno.
The report was confirmed by the Borno State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Rabiu Aminu, on …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Y95mLQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The report was confirmed by the Borno State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Rabiu Aminu, on …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Y95mLQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]