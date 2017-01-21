Submit Post Advertise

    Alhaji Musa Abubakar, Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Sokoto State, is calling for an increment of the monthly allowances to corps members in the country.

    News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar spoke in Sokoto on Friday shortly after paying a courtesy call with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III

    ”The present allowance of N 19,800 to each corps member per month is no longer enough considering the prevailing economic situation in the country.

    ”I will not make any specific suggestions in this direction, but I strongly support increasing it immediately,” Abubakar said.
     
