Metro NYSC: Corps Member Who Boasted About Oral Sex With Student Arrested

    The Edo State National Youth Service Corps, NYSC member, Oluwa Mayowa, who bragged about getting oral sex from an underage student, has been arrested.

    Recall that the Ministry of Women Affairs and child department intervened in the case assuring the public of justified actions to the incident.

    Some weeks ago, the corps member stirred up reactions on the social media after he shared a photo of himself and one of his underage students bragging about getting oral sex from her.

    He captioned the photo: “When your student wants the *ick and you’re contemplating. At the end, she gon go down and suck the hell ouuta you.”

    Confirming his arrest, the National Coordinator of Walk Against Rape Nigeria, Esther Ijewere said: “The Edo state youth Corps member who bragged about sleeping with an underage girl online was arrested yesterday.

    ”The President of the National Association of Edo State Students ; Comr. David Amenaghawon , the Director for child, the NYSC, the civil group Omo Edo Pataki worked alongside the Commissioner of Police to fish him out.

    “I will give more update as things unfold.”

