Metro NYSC Director, Frank Ekponunobi, Dies

    National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is mourning the death of one of its directors, Chief Frank Ekpunobi who died after a brief illness.

    Until his death Ekpunobi was the director for Corp Mobilisation.

    Daily Trust learnt that the Directors of the scheme alongside other management staff were scheduled to be in Benin City, Edo State on Monday to flag-off a training of the biometrics clearance of Corps members by the Local Government Inspectors of the scheme in the south south but retreated due to the sudden death of the Director.

    Director General of the scheme, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure who received a team from the Health Records Registration Board of Nigeria, Abuja lamented that the scheme was in a difficult moment trying to get another sincere and hardworking officer like the late Director.

    Kazaure said that the death came as a rude shock to the scheme and the late director’s family as the death came after he had struggled and reached the peak of his career in the scheme.
     
