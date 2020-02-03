A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Local Government Inspector was spotted in a viral video threatening some corps members including a nurisng mother with a cane in Rivers State.
The LGI backed his threat by saying it’s a sin for one to provoke their seniors to anger.....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3ba4uy2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The LGI backed his threat by saying it’s a sin for one to provoke their seniors to anger.....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3ba4uy2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 36.9 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]