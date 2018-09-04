Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Metro NYSC Member, Two Others Arraigned for Trespass in Abuja – Thisdaylive

#1
A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Lizzy Onuh, and two others Tuesday appeared before a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrate’s Court in Abuja for allegedly trespassing on a property.

Onuh and her housemates, Lilian Kelechukwu and Ogbonna Ozugbemene, are standing trial on a three-count charge of …



Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2wFS4eA

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[25]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top