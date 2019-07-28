JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro NYSC processes N1m insurance for Channels TV reporter killed in Shiites/Police clash – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

The National Youth Service Corps authorities are reportedly processing a N1m insurance for the family of late Channels TV reporter, Precious Owolabi, killed in last week’s violent clash between the police and Shiites in Abuja. Amid calls for an upward review of the insurance cover by the Federal Government, it …

