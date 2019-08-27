The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday released the names of nine prospective corps members, who were arrested with fake certificates during registration in the orientation camps across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
In a statement issued by NYSC’s Director of Press and Public Relations, …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/30yCiPs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a statement issued by NYSC’s Director of Press and Public Relations, …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/30yCiPs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[25]