NYSC to Dislodge IDPs, Reopen Maiduguri Orientation Camp

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Apr 4, 2017 at 7:00 PM.

    The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced plan to reopen its Orientation Camp in Maiduguri, Borno state.

    According to Brig:-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, Director- General of NYSC, the agency is eager to re-open the camp following the return of peace to the state ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency.

    “There is relative peace now in the state, so we will like to come back as soon as possible. Remember, the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are still occupying the Orientation Camp”, he said.

    Kazaure said the camp would be re-opened once the IDPs were evacuated from it.

    “It is only in Borno that our corps members have yet to have their orientation camp in place.

    “We are ready to start our orientation the moment the State Government releases our camp to us”, he said.
     

    Apr 4, 2017 at 7:00 PM
