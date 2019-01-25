Metro NYSC to INEC: Don’t post corps members to volatile areas – Newtelegraph

#1
The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) in Kogi State has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to ensure that corps members are not posted to volatile areas during this year’s general election.

The State Director of the NYSC, Mrs. Ahile Dolapo, who stated this at …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2ReMMho

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[3]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top