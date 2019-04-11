O. T. Fagbenle has joined the Black Widow team. According to THR, the Handmaid’s Tale actor is the latest star to join the Scarlett Johansson film.
Other cast members include Stranger Things star David Harbour and rising star Florence Pugh, known for starring opposite Dwayne Johnson in the wrestling drama Fighting with My Family....
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2Uvv7II
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Other cast members include Stranger Things star David Harbour and rising star Florence Pugh, known for starring opposite Dwayne Johnson in the wrestling drama Fighting with My Family....
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2Uvv7II
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[24]