Business Oando Shareholders Disagree With SEC Over Suspended AGM – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Some shareholders of Oando Plc yesterday showed their disagreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the suspension of the company’s annual general meeting (AGM).

The company’s AGM, which was supposed to hold yesterday, June 11, 2019, was suspended by SEC …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2Zm9UPz

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top