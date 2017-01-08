Cool FM OAP, Freeze is demanding a seat in the Council of Nigerian prophets [we're not even sure the organization exists]. Freeze is claiming that he prophecied Pastor Enoch Adeboye's retirement on 9th November 2016. In an Instagram post, the OAP wrote, ''I predicted this on the 9th of November, along with my prediction of Donald Trump’s victory. ''I heard clearly from the LORD himself that there was going to be a total makeover in the church and the status quo will be destroyed. Two accurate predictions in one post, yet I don't pay or collect tithe and don't own a private jet. he LORD is good... All the time.''