Candidates who made the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife their first choice in the 2017 UTME and scored 200 and above, and those who applied for Direct Entry (DE) are hereby informed to log on to Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife website (www.oauife.edu.ng) or admissions.oauife.edu.ng to register for the POST-UTME screening exercise effective from September 11, 2017. The candidates are required to click on “2017 ADMISSION SCREENING-UTME/DE APPLICANTS” link (or visit admissions.oauife.edu.ng directly) and login with their JAMB Registration Number to download RRR (Remita Retrieval Reference) and use it to make payment online or at any commercial bank. Registration Guidelines below: Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife online registration for the Computer-Based Aptitude Test for admission into ALL COURSES/PROGRAMMES for the 2017/2018 Academic Session will commence by 10am on Monday 11th September and end on Friday 22nd September, 2017. ELIGIBILITY 1. Candidates who made Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife their First Choice Institution in the 2017/2018 UTME and scored 200 and above; 2. Direct Entry (DE) Candidates who chose Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; 3. UTME Candidates who recently changed their First Choice Institution to the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in the just concluded JAMB Change of Programme and scored 200 and above; In addition to above, candidates must possess at least five (5) O’level credits, including English Language, at not more than two (2) sittings. METHOD OF APPLICATION The applicants are required to login with their JAMB Registration Number to download Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) and use it to make payment online or at any commercial bank. Note: - Impatience with MasterCard/ATM/Internet Banking/Mobile Wallet Payment could lead to multiple deductions on your account. Applicants will be required to do the following on this platform, after paying appropriate fees: • Update JAMB data, • Upload Results (i.e. WAEC, NECO, JUPEB, ND, NCE etc.), • Upload scanned copy of result credentials, • Upload passport photograph, and • Print completed OAU Post-UTME Online Registration Slip. POST-UTME COMPUTER-BASED APTITUDE TEST UTME Candidates will also be required to participate in the Post-UTME Aptitude Test on their date, time and venue between Saturday 23rd and Saturday 30th September, 2017 as shown on their printed Registration Slip. Also note that, all candidates should bring along the following items to the screening venue: • JAMB UTME Notification of Results/Registration slips; and • Printed copy of the completed OAU Post-UTME Online Registration Slip. The Computer-Based Aptitude Test would be inclusive of Candidate’s UTME Subjects. UTME Candidates who fail to participate in the Exercise will not be considered for admission. ALSO NOTE THE FOLLOWING: 1. OAU AS FIRST CHOICE Candidates who made Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife their First Choice Institution in the 2017/2018 UTME and scored 200 and above are eligible to apply between Monday 11th September and Friday 22nd September, 2017 2. DIRECT ENTRY CANDIDATES On Monday, 18th September, 2017, Direct Entry (DE) candidates will be able to use the platform for registration. In addition, DE candidates should ensure that their transcript is forwarded by the Awarding Institution to the Admission Office, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife for DE Admission processing 3. RECENTLY CHANGED TO OAU UTME Candidates who recently changed their First Choice Institution to Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in the just concluded JAMB Change of Programme and scored 200 and above will be able to apply using this platform as from Monday, 18th September, 2017. 4. OAU PRE-DEGREE AND JUPEB Successful OAU Pre-Degree and OAU JUPEB Candidates are already being processed by CDL for admission. However, Pre-Degree and JUPEB Candidates who desire to use UTME platform for admission may apply.