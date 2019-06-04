The news of the sudden death of a final year student of Obafemi Awolowo University simply known as Chinwedu went viral on Monday evening and has come as a shock to many.
Chinwedu died in a road accident on Monday evening. Popularly known as Wendy, a final year student …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2HTsY1G
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Chinwedu died in a road accident on Monday evening. Popularly known as Wendy, a final year student …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2HTsY1G
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[13]