The Economic and Financial Crimes Comission (EFCC) has arraigned a 60-year-old man who claimed to be a Professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife in Osun State before a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi area of Lagos State for allegedly obtaining money under false pretence and engaging in advance fee fraud.The arrest and subsequent arraignment of the OAU "Professor" identified as Charles Jide-Oni, stemmed from EFCC’s damning findings about the activities of an illegal financial outfit he floated through which he allegedly swindled his victims of several millions of naira. He was however granted bail to the tune of N10 million and two sureties in like sum.