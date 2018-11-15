Metro OAU Professor Dismissed For Demanding “Sex For Marks” Lands In Fresh Trouble – Nairaland

#1
A professor who was dismissed for allegedly demanding s-x from a student for marks has landed in another trouble.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, is set to arraign a former lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Prof. Richard Akindele, at the Federal High …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Px1jJD

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top