A story is currently making waves on social media about a 200 level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, who lost his life during a robbery attack.
He was identified by a Twitter user, @Afolabibayor as Abiodun Babatola, a student of Management and Accounting. Reports have it that …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2s2h4tT
Get More Nigeria Metro News
He was identified by a Twitter user, @Afolabibayor as Abiodun Babatola, a student of Management and Accounting. Reports have it that …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2s2h4tT
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[20]