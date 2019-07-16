Eyitope Ogunbodede, the vice-chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state, says the institution will exit the national grid by October to generate its own electricity. Speaking on Monday at a biennial conference of the African Institute for Science Policy and Innovation (AISPI), Ogunbodede said the Rural Electrification …
