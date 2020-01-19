Many Nigerians have called on the management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, to sack Bisi Olaleye, a lecturer enmeshed in fresh sex-for-mark scandal.
PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported how Motunrayo Afolayan, a 400-level student of the Department of International Relations, Faculty of Administration, accused Mr Olaleye …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2Ru114d
Get More Nigeria Metro News
PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported how Motunrayo Afolayan, a 400-level student of the Department of International Relations, Faculty of Administration, accused Mr Olaleye …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2Ru114d
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]