Nigerian international Obafemi Martins is eyeing a comeback to the Super Eagles. The Shangahai Shenhua striker has asked coach Gernot Rohr to consider him for selection for the World Cup 2018 qualifying games. Obafemi said his time with the Super Eagles isn't up yet. “I am never through with international football. If the new coach of Nigeria Gernot Rohr needs me, I will gladly honour his call. I am fitter than ever," he said. "You have to respect the quality of the young players who are coming through with the national team, they deserve to be given their chance in the team,” he added.