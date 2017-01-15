Outgoing US President Barack Obama put beyond any doubt his abhorrence for President Robert Mugabe's leadership style last Friday when his outgoing administration extended its sanctions against the Harare regime by another year. Zimbabwe's opposition welcomed the development but a Zanu PF minister scorned the move, describing it as inconsequential from an Obama government nearing its end. Among the countries also targeted for a hostile goodbye by Obama were known American rivals such as Cuba and Russia. The sanctions were extended in conformity with the Washington's national emergency policies aimed at dealing with perceived "threats" in Cuba and Venezuela, along with Iran, Libya, Ukraine, Zimbabwe and countries Washington claims "support terrorism." "It is a very good move but sadly these sanctions have not had the impact that was expected by the people because our understanding was that these sanctions were a travel ban but you will find that Mugabe is all over New York," said MDC-T deputy spokesperson and Bulawayo East legislator Thabitha Khumalo. Source: NewZimbabwe