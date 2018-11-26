A photo making rounds on social media, captures former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Juwon his son in warm embrace after a game of squash.
While it is yet to be known if the photo was taken recently, however it should be noted that the duo are supporting different …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Sc7M9k
Get More Nigeria Political News
While it is yet to be known if the photo was taken recently, however it should be noted that the duo are supporting different …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Sc7M9k
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]