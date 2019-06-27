Obasanjo was awarded a sum of N1m and title of "Father of the Nation". A group led by Nihi Oladele and Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere of CUPP presented the award in Abeokuta.
Ikenga claimed young people across Nigeria raised the funds in appreciation of Obasanjo’s leadership...
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2XvSJhi
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Ikenga claimed young people across Nigeria raised the funds in appreciation of Obasanjo’s leadership...
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2XvSJhi
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 5.3 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[81]