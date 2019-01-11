Jamiu Abiola, a son to late MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential elections, has slammed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for “benefitting on his father’s blood” but neglecting to recognise his contribution to Nigeria’ democracy.MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the election that was annulled, died fighting for his mandate while Mr Obasanjo was elected president in 1999 upon the country’s return to democracy.Jamiu spoke on Sunday in Abuja at an event tagged “Testimonies of Change”, designed to showcase the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.