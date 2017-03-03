Nigeria's former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended his stamina and consistency at his geriartic phase. In an interview with Premium Times, it was noted that his schedule remained tight despite the fact that he left office ages ago. Reacting, Obasanjo explained why this is so. "I remain what I am: a stupid village boy," he said. "Born in the village. Raised in the village. Grew up in the village. Doing a number of things by accident. Went to school by accident. Joined the Army by accident. Rose through the ranks by accident. Though I went to the Congo, not by accident. I went there and came back after I did what is right and what is wrong there. Then came back and continued to rise in the Army.