  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Obasanjo is boosting Buhari’s chances by campaigning for Atiku – Adamu – Newtelegraph

#1
Hon. Faruk Adamu is a former member of the House of Representatives and an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari. In this interview with Anule Emmanuel, he speaks on former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s open support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the....



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2C5L0el

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top