Hon. Faruk Adamu is a former member of the House of Representatives and an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari. In this interview with Anule Emmanuel, he speaks on former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s open support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the....
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2C5L0el
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2C5L0el
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]