  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Politics Obasanjo is not an ADC Member – party’s national chairman. – Vanguard News

#1
The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, Saturday declared that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is not a member of the party but only playing advisory role to the party.


Speaking at the party national convention held …




Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2xksVp8

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[32]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top