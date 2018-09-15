The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, Saturday declared that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is not a member of the party but only playing advisory role to the party.
Speaking at the party national convention held …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2xksVp8
Get More Nigeria Political News
Speaking at the party national convention held …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2xksVp8
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[32]