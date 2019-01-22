Politics Obasanjo Is The Father Of Corruption In Nigeria – Oshiomhole – Naijaloaded

#1
The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the father of corruption in Nigeria.

The APC chairman also alleged that the former President tried to bribe the National Assembly to elongate his …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2HmxXd7

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top