Politics Obasanjo mourns Shagari, condoles with Tambuwal – Newtelegraph

#1
A former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday described the late President Shehu Shagari as a forthright and dedicated personality who showed great commitment in national assignments during his life time.

He said Shagari, who died on Friday night at the age of 93, was …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2VljOQ7

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[49]
Dán-gote3XCement

Dán-gote3XCement

New Member
#2
#2
This is to inform the general public that both individuals and distributors can now order Dán-gote3XCement directly from the factory at a promo price of 130O Naira minimum for purchase is from 1OO bags and above and a trailer load of 600bags and 900bags,kindly contact sales manager Mr Adebayo on (07064676625 )Note Delivery is two working days after Booking and it nation wide!!! Cost of loading, offloading and transportation is #300 per bag and must be paid before we ensure your supply!! THANKS
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top