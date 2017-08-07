Former President Olusegun Obasanjo believes nobody should be considered too old to lead Nigeria. Obasanjo said this while commenting on the bill by the Senate to reduce the age of presidential candidates from 40 to 35. “Quite frankly, if we put minimum age, why are we not putting maximum age? If they put minimum age and then say that even if you are 90, you can be president, because there is no age limit to being president. “To me, there should be no age limit. Gen. Gowon (retd.) became the Head of State at the age of 33, I became the Head of State at 39… “I believe there should be no age limit; let the people decide,” Obasanjo said.