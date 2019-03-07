Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that he will not stop criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari because he is his boss.
Obasanjo made this statement in response to the Alake of Egba land who said: “At 82 years of age, I think you should keep your …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2EIrmoR
Get More Nigeria Political News
Obasanjo made this statement in response to the Alake of Egba land who said: “At 82 years of age, I think you should keep your …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2EIrmoR
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[27]