Obasanjo: What does he want?

    No one has been gifted with the opportunity Dr. Olusegun Obasanjo had in presiding over the affairs of Nigeria for a cumulative 11 years. Does that privilege give him the justification for his repeated incursions and interventions in directing the moral compass of the nation?

    Dr. Obasanjo’s categorisation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as incompetent and as a failure came barely two months after he first advised his two time successor to step aside from seeking re-election in 2019.


