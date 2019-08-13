Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, on Monday, paid a visit to Adams Oshiomhole, his predecessor, despite the reports of disagreement between them.
Obaseki visited Oshiomhole, who was with his mother, Aishetu Oshiomhole, at for the Eid-el-Kabir holidays, at his Iyamho country home. The governor was said to have …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2OTwMWs
Get More Nigeria Political News
Obaseki visited Oshiomhole, who was with his mother, Aishetu Oshiomhole, at for the Eid-el-Kabir holidays, at his Iyamho country home. The governor was said to have …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2OTwMWs
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]