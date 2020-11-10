Politics Obaseki presents N153.4 bn 2021 budget for Edo – Guardian News


Obaseki presents N153.4 bn 2021 budget for Edo | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Tuesday presented a budget of N153.4 billion for 2021 to the state House of Assembly for approval. Presenting the budget christened ‘MEGA Budget ‘, Obaseki said that it was made up of N94.8 billion recurrent expenditure and N58.6 billion capital expenditure. “Mr...
