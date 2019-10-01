Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki yesterday sought a probe of the N20b emergency funds allegedly spent by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on projects in the state covering the last six months.
He stated …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2o7nIQs
Get More Nigeria Political News
He stated …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2o7nIQs
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]