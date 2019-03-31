Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has described as gratifying, the recent warning by the leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, against the proposed increase in Value Added Tax by the federal government. The former Lagos …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2FFJSP0
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2FFJSP0
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]