Peter Obi Questioned On Why He Invested $30m State Funds In Company Where His Family Owns Shares. He claimed that the company belonged to his parents, and he had no dealings in it after he became a public officer.
Peter Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2CYwX9u
Get More Nigeria Political News
Peter Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2CYwX9u
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]