The Nigeria Police Force has announced that 221 police officers were attached to Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra for his personal and office protection. Obiano had alleged the withdrawal of his Aide- De- Camp (ADC). According to a statement by the Force spokesman, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, the personnel comprised of one ADC, one CSO, one Unit Commander from 45 Police Mobile Force ( PMF), one Administration Officer, to administer the Police Personnel. Others are: 43 Personnel of PMF, from 29 PMF and 54 PMF, 62 personnel of PMF from 45 PMF, 46 Personnel of Special Protection Unit (SPU) and 66 Personnel of Conventional Police Men. He said that police personnel attached to Obiano were more than the strength of some Police Area Commands in some States of the Country. “This is done to ensure optimum safety and protection of the Executive Governor of Anambra,” he said. He also said that the ADC or any other police officer attached to Obiano, were not withdrawn. He explained further that the ADC and Chief Security Officer ( CSO), were called to the command in the state on Nov. 14 to attend a lecture with personnel deployed for the governorship election. Moshood said that the two security officers returned later after the lecture to their duty posts at the Government house in Awka. He also said that security arrangement currently being implemented by the force for the Nov. 18 governorship election in the state would not be compromised.