Submit Post Advertise

Metro Obiano Lied, 221 Police Officers Are Attached to Him - NPF

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Nov 16, 2017 at 7:41 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The Nigeria Police Force has announced that 221 police officers were attached to Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra for his personal and office protection.

    Obiano had alleged the withdrawal of his Aide- De- Camp (ADC).

    According to a statement by the Force spokesman, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, the personnel comprised of one ADC, one CSO, one Unit Commander from 45 Police Mobile Force ( PMF), one Administration Officer, to administer the Police Personnel.

    Others are: 43 Personnel of PMF, from 29 PMF and 54 PMF, 62 personnel of PMF from 45 PMF, 46 Personnel of Special Protection Unit (SPU) and 66 Personnel of Conventional Police Men.

    He said that police personnel attached to Obiano were more than the strength of some Police Area Commands in some States of the Country.

    “This is done to ensure optimum safety and protection of the Executive Governor of Anambra,” he said.

    He also said that the ADC or any other police officer attached to Obiano, were not withdrawn.

    He explained further that the ADC and Chief Security Officer ( CSO), were called to the command in the state on Nov. 14 to attend a lecture with personnel deployed for the governorship election.

    Moshood said that the two security officers returned later after the lecture to their duty posts at the Government house in Awka.

    He also said that security arrangement currently being implemented by the force for the Nov. 18 governorship election in the state would not be compromised.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Nov 16, 2017 at 7:41 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Obiano Lied Police
    1. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      N13bn Ikoyi Cash: EFCC Lied, I Am Not A Millionaire, Yet To Be Paid – Whistle-blower Speaks

      RemmyAlex, Nov 10, 2017 at 3:15 PM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,142
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 10, 2017 at 3:15 PM
    2. Samguine
      Metro

      Father Mbaka Anoints And Fortifies Gov Obiano For Second Term

      Samguine, Oct 15, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      950
      Samguine
      Oct 15, 2017
    3. Samguine
      Metro

      IPOB Crisis: Gov Obiano Reveals What Will Happen To IPOB Members In Anambra

      Samguine, Sep 17, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,060
      Samguine
      Sep 17, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Anambra Church Attack: Nigerian Police Arrests Some Suspects

      RemmyAlex, Aug 7, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,537
      RemmyAlex
      Aug 7, 2017
    5. Lequte
      Metro

      Gov Obiano Reacts to Anambra Catholic Church Shooting

      Lequte, Aug 6, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,094
      Lequte
      Aug 6, 2017
    6. Oluogunjobi
      Metro

      Governor Obiano Threatens To Arrest IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

      Oluogunjobi, Jul 19, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,386
      Oluogunjobi
      Jul 19, 2017
    7. kemi
      Metro

      Biafra: Obiano Denies Funding IPOB, MASSOB

      kemi, Jun 6, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      860
      kemi
      Jun 6, 2017

    Comments