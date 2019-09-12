Metro Obinwanne Okeke to forfeit $11 million and diamond ring as Grand Jury indicts him, faces 30 years in prison – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Obinwanne Okeke, the Abuja-based Nigerian businessman who was arrested on August 6 in the U.S. and slammed with two counts of computer and wire fraud has been indicted for $11 million fraud. The indictment which is the initial process before the commencement of his trial was backed by the investigation of …

download (1).jpg

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/30bfCUu

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top